Maryse Will Reportedly Be At Big WWE Event

Survivor Series weekend is quickly approaching, and WWE appears to be doing its best to make sure, as Norm MacDonald would say, all the stars are there. Already there are rumors that Becky Lynch could be returning this weekend as the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team, evening the odds against Damage CTRL ahead of their WarGames match, and now a new report suggests that another women's wrestling star may have something to do in Boston this Saturday.

According to PWInsider, Maryse is scheduled to be at Survivor Series this weekend, though PWInsider was unable to confirm whether she would appear on camera or not. The site noted that Maryse could always be on hand for the filming of "Miz and Mrs." the reality show focused on Maryse and her husband, WWE star The Miz, which has run for three seasons on the USA Network.

With the fourth season of the reality series not yet confirmed, however, speculation will surely turn towards Maryse making an on-camera appearance alongside Miz. Though the former WWE Champion currently isn't booked for Survivor Series, he has been a central figure in an ongoing storyline featuring Dexter Lumis, who has been stalking Miz, and Lumis' former stablemate Johnny Gargano. The feud continued on "Monday Night Raw" when Miz was at ringside for Gargano's defeat at the hands of Omos.

Whether Maryse and Miz appear onscreen or not, Survivor Series will still feature two WarGames matches, including the aforementioned women's match, and The Bloodline taking on Butch, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Ridge Holland, and Sheamus. As with all WWE PLEs, the show will air live on Peacock.