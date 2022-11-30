Hangman Adam Page Returns To Dynamite To Confront Top AEW Star

Fans had been wondering when "Hangman" Adam Page would return to AEW programming. He suffered a concussion after landing awkwardly from a lariat during a match for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley on the October 18 edition of "Dynamite." Wednesday night, we finally got an answer to that question.

During the opening segment of Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", Page interrupted a promo by Moxley and made his way down to the ring. The two men stared one another down before Moxley took a couple of shots at Page. The brawl was on, resulting in officials and security coming down and pulling the men apart. This didn't stop them for very long, as they were later shown fighting one another once again backstage.

As the two men went at it, commentary put emphasis on the fact that Page was in Indianapolis, Indiana so that medical officials could determine whether or not he will be cleared to return to in-ring competition, and mentioned that they were under the impression that he had not yet been cleared.

Page has been a mainstay in AEW since its inception, being one of the first talents to sign with the company in 2019. He won the inaugural Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing before winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Kenny Omega the following year. Page then won the Casino Ladder Match on the October 6, 2021 episode of "Dynamite", and cashed in his chip at that year's Full Gear to win the AEW World Championship.