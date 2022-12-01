Women's Title Defense For Mercedes Martinez Announced For ROH Final Battle

Mercedes Martinez is back, and she soon braces for a huge challenge.

"The Latina Sensation" had been absent from wrestling programming for nearly four months due to an undisclosed injury, before recently returning on the November 18 edition of "AEW Rampage." She saved referee Aubrey Edwards from a post-match attack from Athena. The following week, the furious "Fallen Angel" challenged Martinez to a Ring of Honor Women's World Championship match, claiming she had been "waiting" for Martinez to return.

Now, Athena's wish has been granted. As announced by All Elite Wrestling Thursday evening, Mercedes Martinez will put her ROH Women's Title on the line against Athena at the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10 in Arlington, Texas.

Martinez will be defending her title for the first time since July's Death Before Dishonor PPV where she defeated Serena Deeb to retain it. Following that title successful defense, Martinez defeated former ROH talent Vita Von Starr the next day at Northeast Wrestling, before going on a hiatus from in-ring action.

Martinez first captured the ROH Women's Championship after defeating Deonna Purrazzo in early May on "AEW Dynamite" to unify her interim title with Purrazzo's championship, effectively making her the "undisputed" ROH Women's Champion.

ROH Final Battle will mark the brand's second pay-per-view since Tony Khan officially closed his acquisition of the company. As of this writing, only two other matches have been announced for the event. Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho Appreciation Society faction. In addition, the ROH Pure Championship will be at stake, as reigning champion Daniel Garcia defends against Wheeler Yuta.