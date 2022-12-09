AEW Reportedly Discussed Babyface Turn For Major Star

AEW might have distinct tunnels for heels and babyfaces to walk out from, but from the very start, the company has often blurred the lines with the likes of PAC, Cody Rhodes, and Bryan Danielson dipping their toes into each camp. However, one wrestler that has always clearly been a heel is the current AEW World Champion MJF. However, that was almost not the case in recent months.

Since returning at All Out, the fan's support of MJF has been quite apparent, and on several occasions, he did begin exhibiting the behaviors of someone starting to embrace their more wholesome tendencies, such as when he saved Jon Moxley from The Firm. Some fans thought a full-fledged babyface turn was on the horizon, and while things didn't quite work out that way, as evidenced by how Full Gear ended, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that there were conversations about MJF taking a different path coming out of that pay-per-view.

Ultimately, AEW doubled down on MJF as the ultimate villain, and Tony Khan made the call to have William Regal pull a heel turn on Moxley, costing him the AEW World Title as he aligned with MJF. This led to MJF further entrenching himself as a heel in AEW by then knocking out Regal on "AEW Dynamite," effectively writing him off television and out of the company; Regal is exiting AEW and heading back to WWE.

Of course, with professional wrestling, anything can happen, and MJF could end up becoming a babyface at some stage if AEW wants. However, right now he is set to defend his title against Ricky Starks at "Winter Is Coming" next Wednesday, and he is firmly heel in doing so.