Asuka Travels Overseas In Search Of 'Something I Forgot'

"WWE Raw" superstar Asuka appears to be searching for something, but it is not clear what it is.

"The Empress" posted a video on her YouTube channel titled "I'm Going To Japan To Look For Something I Forgot" which details the journey she took to get from Chicago, Illinois to her hometown of Osaka, Japan. A series of clips shows her leaving her hotel in Chicago, arriving at the airport and waiting for her flight, her time in the air, touching down in Tokyo, and traveling to Osaka.

The video comes after she posted a pair of tweets on Tuesday that stated she would "be on a trip for a while." On top of that, she wasn't sporting her signature face paint on this past Monday's "Raw" and took to her Twitter last week to share a series of cryptic posts that featured pictures of her during her time working as Kana, a much more mysterious and spine-chilling persona than the one she currently has in WWE, across various promotions in Japan.

While Asuka may have been victorious in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames alongside "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim, she has been struggling to pick up wins in singles competition. She (and Rhea Ripley) lost a number one contender Triple Threat Match to Bayley on the December 5 episode of "Raw" and she lost a one-on-one match to Rhea Ripley the following week.

Asuka is an eighteen-year veteran of the squared circle and signed with WWE in 2018. She is the longest reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history, a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion, a former Money In The Bank winner, and went undefeated for two and a half years.