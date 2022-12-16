Backstage News On Trent Seven's AEW Status

There have been a few more mustaches hanging around AEW recently, mainly because there's been a lot more Trent Seven on AEW programming in the last couple of weeks. Seven made his debut for the promotion last week on "AEW Rampage," coming up short in challenging Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic Title. He was spotted in the crowd at ROH's Final Battle a day later, he'll be back again tonight on "Rampage," teaming with Kip Sabian, the Butcher, and the Blade to take on Best Friends and Dustin Rhodes in an eight-man tag.

Naturally, this has led to speculation that Seven may have come to some sort of deal with AEW. As it turns out, he did and he didn't. Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seven and AEW have come to terms on a per-show deal. As such, Seven is not signed to a full-time deal with AEW at this time, and the number of dates Seven and AEW agreed to is unknown.

A native of Wolverhampton, England, Seven was a highly decorated independent wrestler, wrestling for promotions such as CHIKARA in the United States and PROGRESS Wrestling in his native U.K. He became best known for being part of the stable British Strong Style with Pete Dunne (now known as Butch as part of WWE's Brawling Brutes) and his later-Mustache Mountain partner Tyler Bate.

Seven, Bate, and Dunne would all join WWE as part of the "NXT UK" brand in 2016, working together sparingly while part of the international developmental brand. Seven and Bate would eventually team back up and found success as a pair, winning both the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Titles each once. Seven would turn on Bate earlier this year and briefly feuded with him over the "NXT UK" Championship. He was later among the many "NXT UK" talents released in August.