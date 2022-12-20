Xavier Woods Renews His Campaign For Intergender Match

RETRIBUTION is regarded by many as a pretty forgettable stable during WWE's Thunderdome Era, but one of their most notable moments was their storyline with The New Day and when Xavier Woods faced all four of the male members for four consecutive weeks in early 2021. While he may have lost to T-BAR and MACE on the January 11 and 18 editions of "Raw" respectively, Woods managed to defeat SLAPJACK on the January 16 "Raw" and Mustafa Ali the following week on February 1.

However, there was one member of the group he never faced in the ring: Mia Yim (then known as RECKONING). While he may have thrown out the challenge to face Yim in the squared circle and Yim was open to the idea herself, intergender matches have been less of a frequent occurrence in WWE over the years. With Rhea Ripley squaring off with Akira Tozawa this past Monday, the door seems to be opened for them once again and Woods still wants to see the match come to fruition.

"Hold on. Wait," Woods wrote on his Twitter account with a video of his initial challenge to Yim attached. "So do I finally get to finish out the series against #Retribution?!?!? DO I FINALLY GET TO FACE RECKONING?!?"

Woods currently holds the "NXT" Tag Team Championship with New Day teammate Kofi Kingston in their first reign as titleholders after they managed to dethrone Pretty Deadly two weeks ago at the Deadline event. Meanwhile, Yim was released by WWE in November 2021 but returned to the company last month to even the odds for The O.C. (who have been entangled in a bitter feud with The Judgment Day).