Evil Uno Provides Update On Stu Grayson's AEW Status

The ranks of the Dark Order have unfortunately dwindled over the past year. Once featuring eight members, the group is now down to Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver; Preston Vance and Anna Jay are the most recent departures, leaving to join other stables, while Colt Cabana now lives in Ring of Honor and both Alan Angels and Stu Grayson have exited AEW altogether. Things did seem to return to normal briefly in Toronto this October when Grayson made a brief appearance with his old crew on "AEW Rampage."

In a new interview with Fightful, Uno discussed Grayson's return, and in particular, the reaction Grayson got upon his surprise appearance. "Somebody texted him — I can't tell you who because I don't want to reveal it — but he told Stu, 'You had a Steve Austin level pop when you came out,'" Uno said. "Canada loves Dark Order and loves Stu Grayson."

While Grayson hasn't appeared on AEW programming since then, his presence on the show seemed to indicate a return to AEW could be on the table down the road. And Uno seemed to confirm that, though he noted Grayson has other stuff on his plate that he's focused on right now.

"Stu's on good terms with AEW," Uno said. "He's on good terms with myself; we still will occasionally tag team on the independents. But right now, he's taking personal matters into his own hands back home. He's taking more time at The Keep, where we teach wrestling. We still live in Canada," he continued," so we still have a supplementary life to take care of, and he wanted to commit more time to that."

