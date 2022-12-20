Chris Jericho Says He's 'Finished Up' With Top AEW Faction, Names Potential Next Opponent

Following AEW star Chris Jericho's surprising loss to Action Andretti on last week's "AEW Dynamite," as well as Jon Moxley's victory over Sammy Guevara on "AEW Rampage," it looks like the lengthy feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club may finally be at an end. That is, if Chris Jericho can be believed. The former AEW World Champion spoke to Winnipeg Sports Talk to discuss the upcoming Winnipeg debut for AEW, and revealed the status of the rivalry between the two groups.

"We just finished up with the Blackpool Combat Club," Jericho said. "And then, of course, the biggest upset in pro wrestling history — when Action Andretti beat me on 'Dynamite' last week. So we'll have to address that."

The feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club started all the way back in May during the build-up to AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. There, the teams clashed in an Anarchy in the Arena match – a bout that many fans view as a "Match of the Year" candidate. The two groups then met inside the Blood & Guts cell the following month, and after 7 months of continuous fighting, it seems the rivalry has finally come to an end.