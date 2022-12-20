Chris Jericho Says He's 'Finished Up' With Top AEW Faction, Names Potential Next Opponent
Following AEW star Chris Jericho's surprising loss to Action Andretti on last week's "AEW Dynamite," as well as Jon Moxley's victory over Sammy Guevara on "AEW Rampage," it looks like the lengthy feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club may finally be at an end. That is, if Chris Jericho can be believed. The former AEW World Champion spoke to Winnipeg Sports Talk to discuss the upcoming Winnipeg debut for AEW, and revealed the status of the rivalry between the two groups.
"We just finished up with the Blackpool Combat Club," Jericho said. "And then, of course, the biggest upset in pro wrestling history — when Action Andretti beat me on 'Dynamite' last week. So we'll have to address that."
The feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club started all the way back in May during the build-up to AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. There, the teams clashed in an Anarchy in the Arena match – a bout that many fans view as a "Match of the Year" candidate. The two groups then met inside the Blood & Guts cell the following month, and after 7 months of continuous fighting, it seems the rivalry has finally come to an end.
Who's Next for the Jericho Appreciation Society?
Jericho also took some time during the interview to hint at what could possibly come next for himself and the Jericho Appreciation Society in the weeks and months to come.
"Ricky Starks is another one that we're kind of looking at getting involved with," Jericho stated. Jericho called Starks a "flash in the pan" during a backstage interview last week on Dynamite, providing an early hint at a feud between the two shortly before Jericho's upset loss to Andretti.
In addition to Jericho vs. Andretti, last week's "Dynamite" saw Starks challenge Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World Championship as well as the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Though Starks was unsuccessful, Friedman didn't exactly garner a clean win, cheating to pull off a roll-up victory to retain his championship. While the JAS apparently now have their eyes on Starks, it's unclear if they're looking to recruit the young star or hope to knock him down another peg following his loss against MJF. It seems as though fans will have to tune in to this week's "Dynamite" to find out what the group has in store for the former FTW Champion.