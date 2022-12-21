AEW Twitter Account Trolls Tag Team With 'ChristmASS' Card

The holiday season is upon us, and now is the time of the year to spread cheer and be merry. AEW fans will be able to celebrate with the company's annual Holiday Bash special edition of "AEW Dynamite" tonight, where one of the matches scheduled for the show is FTR against Austin and Colton Gunn, known by many as the "Ass Boys." Ahead of tonight's festive episode, AEW took to Twitter to share a holiday greeting card featuring the two teams in anticipation of their bout.

The perfect Christmas card doesnâ€™t exi - FTR and The Gunns are ready to fight over more than just presents tonight on #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/JrPYUooBDa — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 21, 2022

Austin Gunn responded to AEW's tweet with a simple "WTF?!" Neither FTR nor Colton Gunn has yet to comment, but it's likely safe to assume Colton won't be too thrilled when he gets a look at the virtual holiday card.

The animosity between FTR and The Gunns stretches back several months, with Austin and Colton calling out FTR as early as September. Since then, the two brothers have mocked FTR both online and in-person, attacked them on multiple occasions, and even set them up with an excruciatingly bloody fight at Ring of Honor Final Battle. Tonight's match has been a long time coming, and FTR certainly seems prepared to put this feud behind them.

Earlier this year, Austin Gunn revealed that Danhausen dubbed him and his brother as "The Ass Boys" on one of Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling" cruises. From there, the nickname blew up, with "Ass Boy" chants just about every time the two brothers have appeared on AEW television. The name stems from the nickname of their father, Billy Gunn, who was briefly but memorably known as "The Ass Man" for a time during his late 90s WWE run before adopting the moniker "The Badass Billy Gunn."