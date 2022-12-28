Eric Bischoff Names Biggest Wrestling News Story Of 2022

2022 was a wild year for professional wrestling. From Cody Rhodes jumping back to WWE from AEW, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to in-ring action at WrestleMania 38, Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out, and of course the "Brawl Out" scrum, it's hard to believe that all four of those things happened this year. And yet, it didn't stop there. Because if you ask WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, only one story from 2022 can top this list — and to him, it's not particularly close.

"Absolutely, without question, the biggest news story I think in the last 20 years if not longer, is Vince McMahon stepping down and resigning," Bischoff said on the latest episode of "Strictly Business." In July, McMahon officially announced his retirement after an investigation into hush money payments made by the former CEO himself surfaced. In the months since the list of allegations against the former chairman hasn't gotten any shorter. But up until that moment, many people — fans and those within the industry alike — simply assumed McMahon would run WWE until the day he died and not a moment shorter. Bischoff was one of those people.

"I never really believed I would live to see the day when Vince McMahon stepped down," he continued. "I really thought he would outlive me." He believed McMahon was going to be around "long after everything else vanishes from this earth," but these allegations, not to mention the attention they drew, was ultimately too big to ignore. Many stories in wrestling can come and go, but this one was never going away. "Obviously under the circumstances, really he had no choice," Bischoff added. "Well he did, but he made the right one, as opposed to trying to fight it."