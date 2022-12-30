Update On Relationship Between FTR And AAA

Wednesday night didn't just mark the end of FTR's AAA Tag Team Championship reign, but it signified the end of the duo's run in Lucha Libre AAA as well. And while their time in AAA is finished for now, the door does remain open for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to make a return to its ranks sometime down the line, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

AAA was apparently quite high on FTR as a result of the match in which they dropped the titles to Dragon Lee and Dralistico earlier this week, particularly in how they were still able to draw crowd heat — even after only making a handful of appearances in Mexico. In fact, if AAA could secure dates for the former champs down the road, the promotion would love to have them involved again.

Harwood did work Wednesday's title match in pain, stemming from a recent hip injury he suffered during the Double Dog Collar Match with the Briscoes at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view. Despite the injury, Harwood has remained committed to producing solid in-ring work since, from the AAA match to FTR's recent bout with The Gunns on "AEW Dynamite."

Unfortunately for FTR, they've been on a bit of a skid this month, losing four straight matches — the aforementioned matches with Lee and Dralistico, the Briscoes, and the Gunns, and an AEW World Tag Team Title shot against The Acclaimed. FTR seeks to end their slump next week though as they defend the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles at Wrestle Kingdom 17 against Hirooki Goto and Yoshihashi.