Anthony Bowens Hints At Potential Vince McMahon Reference On AEW Battle Of The Belts

After AEW owner and C.E.O. Tony Khan appeared to be in a joking mood on social media earlier regarding the recent news involving Vince McMahon, one couldn't help but wonder if the same would be the case for The Acclaimed during Friday night's "Battle of the Belts." The duo will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on the show, and Max Caster has never been known to be one to shy away from touching upon current events.

And it doesn't appear that he'll be doing so now. Taking to Twitter earlier this afternoon, Caster's partner Anthony Bowens hinted that The Acclaimed would be ready for anything, or any reference, even dropping a winking emoji just in case.

"Today is a good day to be on LIVE television," Bowens tweeted.

McMahon, of course, has returned to the spotlight over the past two days, after strong-arming his way back onto WWE's Board of Directors, taking back control of the company while also alluding to a possible sale. It remains unclear at this time if he also plans on taking on his former roles as C.E.O. or head of creative.

Given Caster's rapping references this past Wednesday to rival Jarrett's personal life, Andrew Tate, Skip Bayless, and former TNA President Dixie Carter, a reference to McMahon feels likely, if not certain.

Fans will be able to find out for sure though when "Rampage" and "Battle of the Belts" air back-to-back Friday night live on TNT. In addition to The Acclaimed's title defense, the shows will also feature Jade Cargill defending her TBS Championship against Skye Blue, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson taking on Top Flight, and Orange Cassidy putting his AEW All-Atlantic Title on the line against Kip Sabian.