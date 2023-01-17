The Story Behind Bray Wyatt's Pitch To Face Sting In A "Half-Time Heat" Chainsaw Deathmatch

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused worldwide shutdowns in 2020, WWE and professional wrestling as a whole had to pivot to a new way of presenting their shows. Thus, the ThunderDome era of WWE was born, and cinematic matches became more prevalent on WWE television.

Highlights included the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder match which was fought throughout WWE's former headquarters, The Undertaker having a definitive finale to his career in a Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt facing John Cena in an unusual, silly Firefly Funhouse match at the same event. During this time, however, Wyatt got the idea for another cinematic match that would have seen him battle WWE Hall of Famer, Sting. Wyatt proposed the idea for a horrific-sounding chainsaw death match in February 2020 on Twitter and had this to tell his followers: "If my beloved [Oakland] Raiders make the Super Bowl next year, I'll fight Sting at halftime in a chainsaw death match. As long as he's available."

Unfortunately for WWE fans and the men that would have been involved, certain details would keep the idea for the cinematic match from ever taking off. For starters, the Oakland Raiders didn't make it to the Super Bowl the following year (the 2021 Super Bowl was played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Tampa Bay emerging victorious). But beyond those desires for Wyatt's favorite NFL team getting shot down, contracts would have also thrown up hurdles for Sting and Wyatt.