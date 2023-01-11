Two Top Contenders For NXT Women's Champ Roxanne Perez Emerge After Battle Royal

Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are the new number-one contenders for the "NXT" Women's Championship.

A huge 20-woman number one contender battle royal was held on the January 10 edition of "WWE NXT" to determine who would be next in line for a shot at Roxanne Perez's title at the upcoming Vengeance Day premium live event on Saturday, February 4. The Toxic Attraction members were the last two women left standing.

In the closing moments of the contest, Jayne and Dolin both teetered on the middle rope as they exchanged forearms. Jayne delivered a final blow to Dolin and both women were sent crashing to the floor at the same time. Referees on the outside then scrambled to determine whose feet touched the floor first, but ultimately decided that it was too close to call and declared that both women were the winners of the match.

Jayne and Dolin have been looking to get their hands on Perez since "The Prodigy" put an end to former Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion on the December 13 episode. Rose was ousted from WWE the day after her loss due to content posted to her FanTime page. However, Rose has since asserted that she was never informed of this to be the reason for her release.

Jayne and Dolin are two-time former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. Dolin signed with WWE in January of last year while Jayne began her tenure in September 2020 and officially signed the month after Dolin did.