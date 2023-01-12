Update On 'Superstar' Billy Graham Following Health Scare

It has been a tough go for WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham for quite a while now, with the wrestling legend battling a variety of health issues for the better part of two decades. And he may now be facing his toughest test yet, after his wife, Valerie, revealed he was battling an ear infection that had worked its way into parts of his skull. In a Facebook post today however, Valerie revealed that while Graham still has a ways to go, there have been some positive developments. As she did in previous posts, Valerie continued to urge wrestling fans to keep praying for the health of the former WWE World Champion.

"The best news of the day is he breathed on his own all day long!!!! They are turning on the oxygen for the night to allow his body to rest," Valerie explained. "They are talking about possibly removing the breathing tube all together tomorrow...One of the new issues is they had to start him on dialysis today. They said that when someone's heart stops the first thing to shut down are the kidneys and his kidney function dropped significantly overnight so there's that."

"But we're praying this will be temporary. The Doctor came in to explain to me how serious and severe the ear infection is with the infiltration of his inner ear bones and his skull. He made his concerns very clear, right now Wayne is on at least 7 different antibiotics. Please pray that this will resolve this infection. They tapped 1 liter of fluid off of his right lung so this will make breathing much easier," Valerie said. "He spiked a temperature of 102.7 for the first time since he's been in the hospital but that was early today and didn't return ....another blessing." Wrestling Inc. wishes Graham the best with his recovery.