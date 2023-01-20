Kevin Owens And Rumored Uncle Howdy Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown

The Royal Rumble premium live event is only a skip and a hop away for WWE, which means more things are bound to be happening on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." And some of those happenings seem to involve stars crossing over from one show to a next, as well as mysterious men getting involved in matches named after early 2000s sci-fi films and sponsored by Mountain Dew.

PWInsider is reporting that several names are backstage for tonight's episode of "SmackDown" hailing out of Detroit, Michigan. Among these names are the Street Profits, who were earlier reported to be at the show by Fightful, Kevin Owens, and Bo Dallas, the former, possibly again WWE star and real-life brother of current WWE star, Bray Wyatt. In a departure from previous reporting, PWI bluntly states that Dallas "is Uncle Howdy," the mysterious character who has been haunting Wyatt, his upcoming opponent, LA Knight, and his former associate, Alexa Bliss.

It should be noted that Owens being backstage for "SmackDown" tonight should come as no surprise, as the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has already been advertised for the show. He is expected to take part, alongside Reigns, in a contract signing for their upcoming championship match taking place at the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, Dallas' involvement will likely also concern the Rumble, where Wyatt will be wrestling in his first match since his return to WWE in October, taking on Knight in a Pitch Black match. What this match entails currently is unknown, other than it will reportedly feature a "neon" element, is sponsored by the aforementioned Mountain Dew, and will likely not feature Vin Diesel, Radha Mitchell, and Cole Hauser fighting off aliens — though that possibility cannot be completely written off at this time.