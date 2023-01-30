Big Update On WWE Raw Plans For Cody Rhodes

WWE is wasting no time putting the winner of the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match in the spotlight. In a video posted on the company's social media just hours before tonight's "Raw," Byron Saxton revealed that Cody Rhodes will kick off the show.

"The American Nightmare" is coming off his triumphant return from a torn right pectoral tendon that had kept him off of WWE programming for months. He entered Saturday night's men's Rumble match as the 30th entrant, and after approximately 15 minutes in the ring, he was finally able to eliminate his final obstacle, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, to secure the win. Rhodes' victory guarantees him a world title match at WrestleMania 39, which is being held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Rhodes suffered his injury during the days leading up to his main event match against Seth Rollins at last June's Hell In A Cell event, but memorably chose to go through with the match. The injury stalled the momentum Rhodes had been building since he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Rhodes will presumably challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Reigns retained the title against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble in a main event that was overshadowed by the dramatic scene involving Sami Zayn and The Bloodline that followed it.

Rhea Ripley won the women's Rumble match Saturday night, and WWE implied that she will reveal which titleholder she will challenge at WrestleMania, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair or "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.