The Latest On REELZ's MLW And Pro Wrestling Ambitions

As any wrestling fan worth their salt knows, the world of Major League Wrestling never stops. And recently that statement has been quite accurate, as the promotion reached a new sponsorship agreement with Sportsbook site BetOnline, as well as a TV rights deal with the REELZ to broadcast their new show "MLW Underground." And it appears this new agreement is only step one of MLW and REELZ's plan to grow wrestling on the station.

According to Fightful Select, REELZ is planning on making a big push regarding wrestling content going forward. While this push will include the MLW brand, it was also noted that REELZ's wrestling ambitions also include its upcoming biography shows on certain wrestling personalities.

Among these bio-shows is an upcoming episode on the late former WWE star Chyna, which will feature appearances from Diamond Dallas Page, Tammy Sytch, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who has often sighted Chyna as an inspiration. In the past, REELZ has also aired documentaries on WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero, Andre the Giant, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

As for "MLW Underground," fans will be able to get their first taste of the show on REELZ when it premieres Tuesday, February 7, at 10 PM EST. Among other things, the show will feature MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone putting the title on the line against E.J. Nduka in a "last man standing" match. The night could be a big showcase for Nduka, whose match against Konosuke Takeshita on "AEW Dark" is also set to air.