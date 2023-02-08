Marc Maron Recalls Off-Screen AEW Moment With MJF

As a part of the recent "Wrestling with Marc" miniseries on "WTF with Marc Maron," the comedian and podcast host spoke to a range of people involved with All Elite Wrestling. That includes the company's current world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Before his interview with Friedman began, in a segment taped later, Maron shared a brief note about what it was like speaking to the young star before the microphones were turned on.

"It's funny though," Maron said. "He's talking normal, and I'm like, 'So this is going to stop right when we go on?' He's like, 'Oh yeah. I'm going to be the biggest d*****bag Jew from Long Island that you've ever met.'" Friedman is known to stay "in character" whenever possible, from interviews like his conversation with Maron to autograph signing sessions to random interactions with the public. Friedman's unbridled dedication to his mean-spirited and arrogant wrestling persona has helped set him apart from many of his contemporaries, and is part of the reason why he continues to draw such ire from the AEW crowd week after week.

Throughout their discussion, Maron and Friedman touched on a variety of topics, from MJF's experience as a Jewish man in the wrestling industry to how the AEW World Champion prefers to "shoot from the hip" rather than discuss his matches ahead of time.

Tonight's "AEW Dynamite" will see MJF step into the ring for the first time in 2023, as he takes on Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator match. The last time Friedman took part in a match was the first defense in his AEW World Championship reign at Winter is Coming in December, where he defeated Ricky Starks to retain the title.