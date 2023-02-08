Mustafa Ali Will Get Big Opportunity In WWE Raw Match

Over the last few months, WWE's Mustafa Ali has appeared to be in a bit of a limbo, arguing backstage with Dolph Ziggler and seeking any opportunity thrown his way. Now he is going to get an opportunity this upcoming Monday to strut his stuff, albeit against a fellow WWE star who is currently on a roll.

As announced earlier today on the WWE's official website, Ali is now scheduled for a match on "Monday Night Raw" against none other than Bronson Reed. The match stems from an encounter this past Monday between Reed and Ali, following Reed's Elimination Chamber victory over Ziggler. Upset over Ali's comments regarding the match, Reed then offered a challenge, which was accepted.

The bout will serve as a chance for Ali to try to find his groove, as the WWE star has lost seven of his last ten matches, with four of those losses coming on episodes of "Raw," including the most recent one to Solo Sikoa on January 16. The losses and Ali's frequent lack of matches on "Raw" would appear to reflect his up-in-the-air status with WWE ever since he requested his release one year ago. Despite remaining with the promotion, Ali has indicated he would still like his release, jokingly asking Braun Strowman how to get fired months ago.

As for Reed, he will look to continue his impressive run with WWE ever since he returned to the promotion back in December. While only competing in two "Raw" matches so far, both appearances have been dominant, with the former JONAH picking up wins over Akira Tozawa and Ziggler.