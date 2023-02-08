The Miz Announced For Big Celebrity Basketball Game

WWE's "A-Lister" is no stranger to the limelight, and The Miz will be adding yet another appearance to his celebrity profile when the NBA's All-Star Weekend kicks off next Friday night. The official NBA Twitter account tweeted out rosters for its upcoming Ruffles Celebrity Game Wednesday afternoon, with The Miz being part of Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Smith's side. Other athletes on his team include NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, recently retired MLB star Albert Pujols and current WNBA star Diamond DeShields.

This isn't the first time The Miz will be appearing in a celebrity event, as he's been part of MLB's Celebrity Softball Game on more than one occasion, as well as "Family Feud," "Dancing with the Stars," and an upcoming appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" as part of WWE Week leading up to WrestleMania 39. Despite getting his start on "The Real World," he's found great success as a performer in WWE. So much so that he became the promotion's first-ever two-time grand slam champion. He's even been able to capture tag team gold with a wide variety of partners including John Morrison, Shane McMahon, Big Show, Damien Mizdow, and John Cena.

While Miz's championship reigns these days can be considered few and far between, that hasn't stopped him from utilizing his skillset as an entertainer to the fullest. In recent years, he's helped to establish fellow entertainers in WWE such as hip hop artist Bad Bunny, who he put over at WrestleMania 37, and social media megastar Logan Paul, who he teamed with briefly before losing a singles match to Paul at SummerSlam 2022.