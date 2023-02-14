Konnan Claims Criticism Of AEW Star Was A Joke

AAA booker Konnan's health may be on the upswing, but everything else going on for him right now seems to be a bit hectic. The lucha libre legend has had to defend AAA bringing back controversial luchador Alberto El Patron, reportedly visited "AEW Dark" recently to try and smooth things over between AAA and AEW, after AAA's brief dalliance with WWE, and is now in hot water over criticism he had for AEW's Konosuke Takeshita doing an Eddie Guerrero tribute in El Paso, Texas last Wednesday.

Or was it criticism? Taking to Twitter early Tuesday morning after receiving backlash for his remarks on social media, Konnan claimed his comments on Takeshita were taken out of context.

"The Takeshita thing was a joke, like I'm really gonna get mad over him doing a frog splash, everyone does it," Konnan tweeted. "If u actually believe I was hot, jokes on u.."

After one fan accused Konnan of back tracking and suggested he should apologize, Konnan fired back with this remark.

"Please dont tell me what I did or what my intentions were...if u dont think it was a joke thats on u," Konnan tweeted.

Regardless of Konnan's intentions, his comments towards the rising AEW star, who he, among other things, stated Takeshita should "stick to your nationality," has garnered far more attention that he'd like. The most notable wrestling personality to acknowledge Konnan's comments so far has been Takeshita's co-worker Miro, who suggested that Konnan wouldn't last 10 seconds with Takeshita, a reference to Konnan's statement where he said Takeshita was lucky Konnan wasn't in El Paso last week.

In a more positive development, Takeshita can be seen tonight on "AEW Dark," where he'll wrestle Bronson. No word yet on whether he breaks out the Frog Splash again.