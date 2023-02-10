Latest Update On Konnan's Health

For a while now, AAA booker and lucha libre legend Konnan has been dealing with what seems like health issue after health issue. The most notable one in recent years has been his kidney issues, which have led to Konnan seeking a transplant and sometimes being in dire condition. Fortunately, however, it seems things are starting to look up for him.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Konnan's health has taken a turn for the positive since he started undergoing dialysis. Further details prove how good an idea it was for Konnan to go on dialysis, as his kidney issues had gotten so severe that he found himself getting as little as two hours of sleep a night, as well as losing the sense of taste.

The issues also contributed to significant weight loss for Konnan, who is said to have lost up to 70 lbs during this difficult time; those who saw Konnan's appearance at AAA's Noches de Camepones event in late December will note that the lucha libre legend was noticeably thinner. With the dialysis however, Konnan has regained his sense of taste and has been able to sleep again, allowing him to appear on AAA shows and to travel once more.

Konnan's good turn of health has also been helpful as he attempts to mend fences between AEW and AAA. It was also reported in this week's Newsletter that Konnan traveled to AEW's "Dark" tapings in Orlando a few weeks ago. The trip was an attempt to smooth things over after AAA allowed Dragon Lee to publicly announce his signing to WWE at the Noches de Campeones event, shortly after he and Dralistico defeated AEW team FTR to win the AAA Tag Team Titles. It is unclear if Konnan's efforts worked at this time.