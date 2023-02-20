Konnan Has An Idea For CM Punk's AEW Return

Even away from the wrestling scene, CM Punk consistently remains one of the most talked about wrestlers in the business. While recovering from injury and floating in AEW limbo, he still takes up enough time in the days of Seth Rollins, "Road Dogg" Brian James, and others, to stay relevant and always on people's minds. That didn't change on Konan's "K100" podcast this week, where, once again, the topic of Punk entered the chat.

While going through questions from their listener mailbag, one asked who should be blamed for AEW's recent ratings woes, promoting MJF as the primary reason. Punk's name then once again came up, with the viewership drop being pinned on him due to fans who tuned in to see him likely having stopped watching in his absence. Konnan then decided to fantasy book Punk's return to AEW, if that was to ever happen, wondering what'd thrust him right back into the picture as a major player. "If he came back — MJF's a heel — but if he came back and got that championship by cheating," he pondered, "and just went into full heel mode? I think, you know, he could be somebody again."

Punk has been away from AEW since the infamous fallout after All Out last year. Following his notable media scrum and the resulting confrontation, Punk was stripped of his newly won AEW World Championship and hasn't been seen near the company since. He did suffer a torn left tricep in his match with Jon Moxley at All Out and has been rehabbing it in recent months. However, whether that recovery has been done in part to come back to AEW is anyone's guess. Tony Khan has remained mum on CM Punk's status.