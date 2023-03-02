WWE Challenging AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli's Trademark Filing

It's been forgotten since he joined AEW and Ring of Honor last June after leaving WWE a few months earlier, but at one point it looked like Claudio Castagnoli was going to use a different name during his post-WWE run. He filed to trademark "CSRO" for potential use last March. Now, despite not using the name, Castagnoli is facing opposition for the trademark filing.

According to PWInsider, WWE will be opposing Castagnoli's trademark of "CSRO." The promotion moved to do so on Tuesday, requesting a 90-day extension in order to file its opposition. The move is likely because of the similarity to "Cesaro," the name Castagnoli used during his 11-year run with WWE. It's unclear why WWE waited so long to oppose the trademark.

WWE looking to oppose or reclaim trademarks has become a trend. When Matt Cardona attempted to trademark "Zack Ryder" — his ring name in WWE — after the promotion let its trademark of the name lapse, Cardona noted that WWE reached out to him regarding the matter, leading to Cardona ending his pursuit. WWE has since filed to re-trademark "Zack Ryder," as well as "Ezekiel Jackson," the name used by former WWE star Rycklon Stephens.

Castagnoli has yet to comment on the situation regarding the trademark.

He will defend his ROH World Championship tonight against AR Fox on the first episode of ROH TV under new owner Tony Khan. Castagnoli also will be in action on "AEW Rampage" tomorrow night, teaming with Wheeler Yuta against Aussie Open, Alex Reynolds and John Silver, and Top Flight in four-way tag team action.