Mascara Dorada Hoping To Return To CMLL, Work For NJPW When Visa Issues Are Settled

While many luchadores have been spotlighted in AEW over the past few months, including AEW staples the Lucha Brothers, the recently signed Bandido, and Komander this past week, perhaps the unsung hero of the group has been Mascara Dorada. While largely working AEW's shoulder content and Ring of Honor – where he was a fixture during the recent TV tapings, Dorada has continued to show why he was highly regarded in both CMLL and WWE for years. And he's been doing so while changing his name and waiting to get back to CMLL.

Those who watched ROH's first episode on HonorClub last night will note that Dorada is now going by the name Metalik. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is due to Dorada owning the Metalik name, which he used in his early days in CMLL before adopting the Dorada persona.

Dorada has chosen to go by Metalik in the U.S., believing fans will recognize him better due to its proximity to his WWE name Gran Metalik. However, Dorada does plan on continuing to wrestle as Mascara Dorada in both Mexico and Japan and is hoping to be able to work for both CMLL and NJPW again soon.

The hold-up, however, is visa issues. Dorada has yet to receive his green card, which would thus keep him from returning to the U.S. if he were to leave. Dorada's fingers are crossed that he'll get it by May; the process has already taken far longer than expected. As such, Ring of Honor and the independent circuit appear to be where fans can expect to catch Dorada in the ring at least for the next little while.