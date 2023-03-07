MJF's Fan Incident At AEW Revolution Caused Change To WWE Raw Plans

Early on during his 60-minute Iron Man match against "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view Sunday night, Maxwell Jacob Friedman jumped over the barricade, took a drink from a fan, and threw it into a child's face. Whether you believe that MJF should be reprimanded for the unnecessary and unprovoked attack or not, Tony Khan mentioned at the post-show media scrum that he would not take this situation involving the AEW World Champion and a young audience member lightly. Though no repercussions have been shared at this time, the dastardly actions of MJF have apparently sent ripples across the pro wrestling world because they reportedly affected the plans for Monday's "WWE Raw."

According to Fightful Select, there was originally a segment planned for the March 6 edition of WWE's flagship program where a wrestler would throw a drink in someone's face during a match. Though it has not been revealed who would have been involved, the report indicates that this spot was planned before well before AEW's show even went on the air over the weekend. It is said to have even been included on outlines for "Raw" sent to WWE personnel as late as Monday afternoon and evening.

However, after word started to get around backstage about the similarities to MJF's actions from Sunday night, Fightful's sources said that the WWE creative team likely canceled the moment so that it wouldn't be perceived as a shot or a reference to the competing promotion. Despite this moment being left off of the show, there were still plenty of moments both in the arena (such as the new developments between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline) and behind the scenes (like the presence of Vince McMahon backstage).