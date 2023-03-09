Glenn Jacobs On A Possible WWE Return: 'Maybe You Have To Ask Kane That Question'

For all intents and purposes, wrestling should be in the rearview mirror for Glenn Jacobs — or as his "brother" The Undertaker called him in WWE, Kane. And yet, despite now being in his mid-50s and in the midst of a career in local politics, the "Big Red Machine" has insisted on keeping one foot in wrestling in recent years, occasionally appearing on WWE programming.

And apparently, he's still up for more if the situation calls for it. Jacobs revealed in an interview with PWMania that he will never entirely close the door on returning for one more run, or even a retirement match.

"I'll always leave that door open," Jacobs said. "In WWE we never say never. I don't know what will happen. I do some stuff here and there in the WWE. That's a part of me and it's something I enjoy and want to do for the rest of my life. If it's something in the ring, I don't know. Maybe you have to ask Kane that question."

While in most cases news of a wrestler from the good gone days coming back for one last match would be met warmly, a Jacobs return has the potential to be far more polarizing as a result of his time as Knox County Mayor in Tennessee. Despite being elected by the county twice, Jacobs' two terms have also contained accusations of intimidating an official and attacks on LGBTQ rights and all-age drag shows that were based on factually inaccurate premises. His comments on the latter drew harsh rebukes from many in wrestling, including current AEW/Ring of Honor star Mike Bennett.