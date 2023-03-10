Backstage Update On John Cena's Schedule Leading Up To WWE WrestleMania

John Cena is poised to stay on course for WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Despite the initial concern that his filming schedule could hinder him from being involved with this year's show, Cena will indeed be there, taking on Austin Theory for the United States Championship. And he'll be available for more appearances in the future to continue the match's build-up on television, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Cena wrapped principal photography for his upcoming coming "Ricky Stanicky" last week with the film's production in Australia occupying his February and March. From there, Cena quickly pivoted to be on set for another production, the action-comedy "Grand Death Lotto" Monday morning. Hours later, he was in the midst of a promo exchange with Theory in the ring on "WWE Raw" from Boston.

As the 16-Time World Champion made his emotional return, he was interrupted by United States Champion. Over the last year, the two have traded messages on social media, teasing a potential future encounter. At Cena's 20th anniversary special last June, Cena merely brushed off Theory as they appeared in a backstage segment together. However, Theory was hellbent on getting Cena's attention the next time — and he certainly did.

WrestleMania 39 will mark Cena's first WrestleMania in three years — and possibly his last. Following his return to "Raw," Cena admitted he felt his career may coming to an end soon, which makes this upcoming WrestleMania bout a must-see for fans. It is very possible there won't be another one to follow in the years ahead.