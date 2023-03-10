Former Impact World Champion Rich Swann Returning To GCW

While GCW's current main focus is on WrestleMania weekend, where fans will get everything from Joey Janela's Spring Break to DDT vs. GCW to Bloodsport to The Wrld on Lucha, that doesn't mean they aren't getting ready for what comes after the latest installment of The Collective. And in doing so, they appear to be bringing back some old friends for shows later in April. GCW announced on Twitter one of those old friends, an Impact Wrestling star who will be appearing at Scene of the Crime.

"ORLANDO UPDATE," the tweet read. "Just Signed: RICH SWANN returns to GCW on April 22nd in ORLANDO!" As of this writing, no opponent has been announced for Swann. The former Impact World Champion joins GCW World Champion Nick Gage, Joey Janela, Masha Slamovich, Allie Katch, Effy, Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver, and Sumie Sakai as names announced for the event so far. This will be the third straight year Swann has made an appearance for GCW.

Even still, it's been a minute, with Swann's most recent stop in GCW coming at 4 Cups Stuffed, a joint show between GCW and Black Label Pro Wrestling in September 2022, where he unsuccessfully challenged Calvin Tankman for the BLP Heavyweight Championship. If one were to not count that, Swann's last appearance for GCW proper was at Spring Break in April 2021, where he defeated current AEW star Lee Moriarty. Meanwhile, Swann has remained busy in Impact, and was recently back in the world title picture yet again. Unfortunately for him, he came up short at No Surrender, being defeated by current Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.