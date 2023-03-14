Backstage News On Bray Wyatt Situation And WWE WrestleMania Match

While the status of Bray Wyatt is currently up in the air, it sounds as though the former Fiend will likely return in time for his WWE WrestleMania 39 match against Bobby Lashley. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Wyatt should be back "very soon." Meltzer stated that there is some substance to the story about the WWE star being out of action due to a "physical issue," but that he was not able to discuss the matter on the record.

After Wyatt was noticeably absent from WWE's Madison Square Garden live event on Sunday after being advertised to appear, the rumor mill began churning yesterday. It has been reported that Wyatt's absence is due to the aforementioned "physical issue" brought up by Meltzer, but there is no word on what exactly that issue might be.

In recent weeks, before his absence, Wyatt was seemingly being set up for a match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania. Just one day before WWE's last PLE, Elimination Chamber, Wyatt called out the winner of Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar – a match that Lashley ended up winning due to disqualification. Reports indicate that, at one point, Wyatt's WrestleMania opponent was slated to be Lesnar, but Lesnar himself turned down the match, and the decision was made to go with Wyatt vs. Lashley while Lesnar would face Omos.

Less than three weeks remain before WrestleMania weekend, and the match between Lashley and Wyatt has yet to be made official. With the unknown nature of Wyatt's disappearance, it's always possible the company could shift to something else for Lashley. Lashley even acknowledged the possibility of moving on from Wyatt yesterday, stating that he's "worked too hard to be denied," and that he was ready to face any opponent at this year's WrestleMania.