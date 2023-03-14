Matt Hardy Sends Love To Bray Wyatt Amidst Reports Of Illness And Rumors Of Departure

It's only Tuesday, and already the biggest wrestling story of the week has likely been secured by WWE star Bray Wyatt. Publicly, no one quite knows what exactly is going on with Wyatt heading toward WrestleMania 39, who went from being featured heavily on WWE programing to being out of sight, out of mind on the last several shows. Whatever the truth is, Matt Hardy seems less concerned with specifics and more about Wyatt's well-being. The AEW star took to Twitter yesterday to offer a simple heart emoji post of support for Wyatt, along with photos of the two together from their time in WWE. Hardy and Wyatt were rivals and later a tag team during their WWE tenures, capturing the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship in April 2018.

Wyatt himself has been mum as to what's been going on, and hasn't been seen on Twitter since February 21. While Wyatt wrestled for WWE at a live event on February 26 and appeared in a pre-recorded video on the February 27 "Raw," he has not appeared on WWE programming since, despite seemingly being planned to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. Lashley has instead cut promos on Wyatt, and interacted with Wyatt's mysterious associate, Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt's status with WWE became a discussion point after this past Sunday, when Wyatt didn't compete in an advertised match during a WWE live event at Madison Square Garden. After a day of rumors regarding Wyatt's status for WrestleMania, or with WWE altogether, reports have suggested that Wyatt is still expected for 'Mania, and is dealing with either a physical ailment or an illness.