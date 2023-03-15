Nikki And Brie Garcia Would Be The Perfect Additions To Saraya's Outcasts Faction In AEW

The Bella Twins have left WWE, and the former superstars will be known as The Garcia Twins moving forward. Following the sisters' departure from their old company, Saraya welcomed them to freedom and inflamed some of the more vocal members of the Internet Wrestling Community, who accused her of being anti-WWE. Furthermore, it led to some online speculation about the former Bella Twins making their way to AEW in the near future. But will it happen?

Nikki Garcia misses wrestling and has teased a return to the ring at some point. Now that WWE is in the rearview mirror, AEW is the obvious destination for accomplishing that goal. Meanwhile, Brie is married to AEW star Bryan Danielson, so there's a connection between the twins and the upstart company already. Plus, let's not pretend that AEW President Tony Khan isn't open to bringing in two high-profile free agents who've been critical of WWE in recent months.

That said, the Garcias joining AEW is actually a good idea for creative reasons. The timing of their WWE exit just so happens to coincide with Saraya's Outcasts faction gaining some traction on AEW television, and they could use another couple of members to boost their numbers. On top of that, Nikki and Brie joining The Outcasts aligns with the storyline that AEW is exploring with The Outcasts right now.