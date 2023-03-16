Jonathan Gresham Felt The Need To Prove Himself Due To His Smaller Size

It's been quite a past year for Jonathan Gresham; he was the Ring of Honor World Champion for a good portion of it, before ultimately dropping the championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Death Before Dishonor, and abruptly departing the promotion under contentious circumstances. Now Gresham has found himself in Impact Wrestling, continuing to put his incredible technical ability into practice against the likes of KUSHIDA and "Speedball" Mike Bailey. In an interview on the "Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz," Gresham talked about how his current run with Impact has allowed him to really showcase who he is, both as a person and a performer. Of course, as Gresham also admitted, that isn't altogether different from how he previously carried himself in ROH and the independent scene.

"To be honest, I've always kind of been like that, I guess," Gresham said. "But I think it might show a little bit more now because I don't feel – I've always – it might be because coming up in the business, I've always had these things told to me about how difficult it's going to be for me, for so many different reasons. The most obvious is my height and everything.

"So I think that kind of – it kind of made me feel like I always had to prove myself. Now, I think I've matured a little bit, and I'm at the point now where, for the lack of a better way to say it, I really don't care what people think now. So I'm just trying to enjoy wrestling again, you know what I mean? So that's kind of where I am."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription