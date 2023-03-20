Former WWE Star Lince Dorado To Challenge For Impact X Division Championship At Sacrifice

Lince Dorado has a big opportunity in front of him in Impact Wrestling. The masked luchador will be challenging for the Impact X-Division Championship for a second time this Friday night at Sacrifice. This afternoon, Impact announced the late-breaking news that the former WWE star will serve as reigning X-Division Champion Trey Miguel's opponent.

BREAKING: @TheTreyMiguel will defend the X-Division Championship against @LuchadorLD at #Sacrifice LIVE on IMPACT Plus THIS FRIDAY from St Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/he9vY3Oysg pic.twitter.com/krF1TLA2Jv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 20, 2023

Dorado has entered 2023, stating it is his last year wrestling under a mask. The former Lucha House Party member was granted his release from WWE in 2021 and has been wrestling primarily for CMLL and Major League Wrestling since. He is currently the reigning MLW Middleweight Champion.

Miguel is four months into his second reign as X-Division champion, which came after winning a tournament held for the then-vacant title. Miguel already has a defense lined up later this month against five other men at Impact and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's upcoming cross-promotional event Multiverse United. There, Miguel will defend his title against Impact and NJPW stars alike, including the former X-Division champion Frank Kazarian.

However, Miguel shouldn't be looking ahead to that match until he has Dorado in his rearview mirror, or he risks seeing Dorado in his place for the upcoming card. Regardless of the outcome though, Dorado will remain MLW's Middleweight Champion and is all set to defend that title against Lio Rush at MLW's War Chamber in April.

Miguel and Dorado join a bill already consisting of an Impact Tag Team Championship match – TMDK challenges Bullet Club's Chris Bey and Ace Austin. Additionally, Jordynne Grace will once again be facing Mickie James for the Knockouts World Championship.