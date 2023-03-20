Mike Chioda Celebrates Rey Mysterio's Career Ahead Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Aside from Dominik Mysterio and his Judgment Day compatriots, the entire wrestling world has been celebrating the announcement that the legendary Rey Mysterio will headline the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. From current stars such as The Miz and Corey Graves to legends like Booker T, a number of the luchador's colleagues from the past and present have been bribing with excitement to see the "Master of the 619" immortalized in this way. Now, renowned referee Mike Chioda has added his congratulatory messages to the pile.

On "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda," the former WWE official expressed how thrilled he is that Mysterio is joining the ranks of the WWE Hall of Fame. But rather than praise the former world champion's in-ring prowess, Chioda highlighted "the Greatest Mask of All Time" as a travel companion and a teacher.

"[It's] well deserved," said Chioda. "He's a great friend [and] great mentor. [I've] traveled around the world with Rey Rey. All over the place. Japan, Australia, all over Europe, and Thailand. I got some pictures up [from] all over the world with him. I'm so proud of Rey and what he's doing for Dom. Coaching him and getting him on his feet with everything. (He) just deserves the right way to go out in the business. I wish I could be there with him to see him. I might even try and make it up there just to go to that Hall of Fame show."

In addition to Mysterio, this year's Hall of Fame class includes The Great Muta and comedian Andy Kaufman. Stacy Keibler is also rumored to be inducted this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.