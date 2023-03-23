Why Jamie Hayter Wasn't On AEW Dynamite Last Night

There was a lot going on with last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," between the show-long story involving The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, to the high-octane main event between Kenny Omega and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. Also noteworthy was the absence of Jamie Hayter, as the AEW Women's World Champion and her pal Britt Baker were nowhere to be found despite the presence of their rivals, The Outcasts.

Apparently there was a good reason for Hayter's absence. On this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Hayter was back in her native England sorting out visa issues. Hayter is not expected to miss a significant amount of time, but a date for her return has not been set.

Visa issues have been a thorn in several wrestlers' sides recently, both in AEW and WWE. The list includes NXT's Dragon Lee, whose delay in the promotion was delayed because of it, and Omega, who missed several weeks in January and reportedly almost missed the finals of the Best-of-Seven Trios Championship series. Ring of Honor star Metalik, aka Mascara Dorada, has also reportedly dealt with these issues, which have prevented him from working in Japan and for CMLL in his native Mexico.

With Hayter and Baker out of the picture last night, The Outcasts' Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue. After the match, Storm and fellow Outcasts Saraya and Ruby Soho were quickly chased off by Willow Nightingale and a pipe-wielding Riho.