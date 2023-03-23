East Palo Alto Declares March 24 'Powerhouse Will Hobbs Day'

Everything appears to be coming up Powerhouse Hobbs over the last few weeks. It all started when Hobbs won the Face of the Revolution ladder match on "AEW Dynamite," then continued a week later when he defeated Wardlow, with the help of QTV's QT Marshall, to become the new AEW TNT Champion. And as if those wins weren't big enough, Hobbs is now getting his very own day in his hometown, making the announcement on Facebook earlier this afternoon.

"I'm honored and proud to announce that tomorrow on the 24th day of March will officially be Powerhouse Will Hobbs day in the City of East Palo Alto," Hobbs said. Hobbs' post included the official proclamation for "Powerhouse Will Hobbs Day," which was signed and dated by East Palo Alto mayor Lisa Gauthier on March 21. Included in the proclamation were some of Hobbs' most recent accomplishments, including his Face of the Revolution and TNT Championship victories, though his successful title defense over Rey Fenix on "AEW Rampage" last week, as well as his association with the QTV Brand, were left out.

On a normal week, Hobbs would be celebrating the day named in his honor with a match on "AEW Rampage." Alas, he will have to wait a day to officially celebrate on "Rampage," as the show has been moved to Saturday thanks to sports programming on Friday night. There, Hobbs will defend the AEW TNT Title for a second time, taking on Fenix' older brother, Penta El Zero Miedo.