If AEW Has To Choose Between CM Punk And Chris Jericho, Tony Khan Should Choose Punk

Much like the story Journey sings about in "Don't Stop Believin'," the Saga of CM Punk, AEW, and what exactly happened before, during, and after the post All Out press scrum seems destined to go on and on and on and on. The latest development occurred yesterday when Punk, in a now deleted Instagram post, flat out stated that Jon Moxley at one point refused to lose to him, before referring to wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer as "a liar" and Chris Jericho as "a liar and a stooge." Whether intentionally or not, Punk's statements suddenly took The Elite from major players into supporting roles, suggesting that Jericho was perhaps the true villain to Punk's hero, and that maybe, just maybe, Ace Steel had bitten the wrong man.

Regardless, the most famous deleted Instagram post in wrestling history has surely given AEW owner Tony Khan something else to think about. While most surely believed Khan would try to work it out between all parties, many thought there would come a time where Khan would have to choose between Punk and the Elite. Now it turns out he may have to pick between Punk and Jericho, and maybe even Moxley as well. And while choosing between Punk and Moxley, or Punk and the Elite would've surely been a "Sophie's Choice" scenario for Khan, the reality is a choice between Punk and Jericho should be easy. And it should be CM Punk, and it should have nothing to do with any internet drama.