WWE NXT Women's Champ Roxanne Perez Credits Ring Of Honor With Kickstarting Her Career - Exclusive

"NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has already notched several historic achievements during her young career in professional wrestling. At 21 years old, Perez is the second youngest person to hold the "NXT" Women's Title. Before signing with WWE, Perez was the youngest Ring of Honor Women's World Champion, in addition to being the first to hold the revived title. In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior Lead News Editor Miles Schneiderman, Perez spoke on ROH's importance to her career.

"I will always give props to Ring of Honor because they kind of skyrocketed my career. I feel like that's the reason why WWE kind of noticed me, you know, being the first-ever Ring of Honor Women's Champion," Perez said, "I love Ring of Honor. Maria Kanellis, Bobby Cruise, they did amazing with the women's division, and I'm so grateful for them, [...] before that, the women's division wasn't a big part of [ROH]. So to be a big part of it and inspire younger people along the way, you just work hard and eventually you can get here to the WWE."

Perez's inaugural ROH Women's Championship reign began when she was just 19 years old. She held the title for four months, up to the company's hiatus and eventual sale after Final Battle 2021. The current ROH Women's Champion, Athena, will be defending the title tonight on ROH's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. The largest obstacle of Perez's "NXT" Women's Title reign awaits her at Stand & Deliver on Saturday, where she will defend her championship in a six-woman ladder match.

