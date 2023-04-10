Clark Connors Signs New Contract With NJPW

It's been five years since Clark Connors was part of Katsuyori Shibata's first class at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's LA Dojo, and he's arguably proven to be Shibata's star pupil. In addition to getting the chance to be spotlighted in Japan, he's been a major breakout star for NJPW in the United States. It appears that both parties like the current arrangement with Connors agreeing to a new deal to stay in NJPW. Announced on Instagram, NJPW made it official that the "Wild Rhino" had re-upped, although terms of his new pact were not released.

Connors made a name for himself with those unfamiliar with his talents at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door last year. There, he took part in a four-way match to crown the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic (now AEW International) Champion; Miro, Malakai Black, and the eventual winner PAC were his opponents. That match remains Connors' highest-profile to date, and he was commended, especially after being a last-minute replacement for Tomohiro Ishii, who was pulled from the match only a few days before due to injury.

Since then, Connors has found himself in position to challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW TV Championship at Battle in the Valley. Additionally, he went after Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship on "ROH on Honor Club" and Trey Miguel for Impact's X Division Championship at Impact/NJPW Multiverse United in a four-way affair. Despite strong showings in each, Connors remained title-less after all three matches as his first major singles championship continues to elude him.