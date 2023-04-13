Mickie James' Status For Rebellion PPV To Be Revealed On Tonight's Impact

Between Impact Rebellion and the first of three TripleMania XXXI events, Sunday is a pretty busy day for pro wrestling. And one question heading into it is whether Mickie James will be involved, as a rib injury has called the Impact Knockouts Champion's status into serious question. Fortunately, it appears to be a question that will be answered before Sunday. James recently took to Twitter to confirm an announcement that she will reveal her status for Rebellion tonight on "Impact Wrestling."

"I saw the doctor yesterday," James tweeted. "New X-rays & the results of my progress are in. Tonight you will all find out the answer. Be sure to tune in to Impact Wrestling." Two scenarios are in play regarding James' status; if she is able to compete, she will defend the Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo in a three-way match. If James isn't cleared, however, she will be forced to vacate the title, and Purrazzo and Grace will instead meet in a one-on-one bout at Rebellion to determine the new champion. This would be the second title Impact has had to vacate in as many weeks, following Josh Alexander vacating the Impact World Championship, also due to injury.

While Grace is in the match due to her previous title match with James at Impact's Sacrifice being postponed, Purrazzo won her way into the match by defeating Giselle Shaw, Masha Slamovich, and Miyu Yamashita at Impact/NJPW Multiverse United. As with the Grace match, James was originally scheduled to defend her title in the multi-woman match, only to drop out due to the rib injury. Regardless of the scenario, both Grace and Purrazzo will seek to become a three-time Knockouts Champion with a victory this Sunday.