Former WWE Star Aiden English Teases He Has A Few Bumps Left In The Tank

As the old adage goes in pro wrestling, never say never when it comes to a wrestler returning to a certain promotion, or even to the ring altogether. Over the years, wrestlers such as Shawn Michaels, Edge, Christian Cage, Saraya, and Katsuyori Shibata all looked to have wrestled their last match, via choice or injury, only to triumphantly stride back into the ring years later. Now Matt Rehwoldt, the artist formerly known as WWE star Aiden English, may be looking to do the same. Taking to Twitter, Rehwoldt made a very interesting announcement regarding his future in wrestling.

"Here's your reminder that the Drama King is an unsigned free agent with availability coming up to add a little drama to your shows," Rehwoldt tweeted. "Announcing/hosting/managing/...maybe a few bumps left in the tank." Rehwoldt officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition in August 2022, with an intent to focus on commentary. To date, Rehwoldt's last match was for Impact Wrestling on June 2, where he unsuccessfully challenged Rich Swann for the Digital Media Championship. Even prior to that bout, Rehwoldt had only wrestled three matches in 2022, with two coming months earlier in January.

Even before announcing his retirement, Rehwoldt had been turning his attention to commentary, joining Impact's team in early 2022. Rehwoldt has also served as a color commentator for NJPW, calling several of their US shows over the past two years, including Battle in the Valley, along with Ian Riccaboni. It is unclear if Rehwoldt will continue in those roles, or if his tweet is signaling his departure from both Impact and NJPW.