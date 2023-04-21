Adam Cole Got Help From Fellow AEW Star Bryan Danielson During His Injury Recovery

Despite fear that he would never wrestle again, Adam Cole bounced back to make his official AEW in-ring return in March. Of course, Cole had help along the length of his recovery from post-concussion syndrome. Besides emotional support from his real-life partner Britt Baker, Cole recently revealed he sought out assistance from fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson as well, who has a documented history of concussion and neck issues. As Cole was recuperating from a serious concussion he sustained at Forbidden Door last June, Danielson shared his knowledge on the matter.

"When I talk about the people who were incredibly helpful, Bryan Danielson absolutely was one of them," Cole told "Good Karma Wrestling." "Again, considering what he went through. And on top of that, he reached out, which I thought was so kind and so thoughtful of him because he understood in a lot of ways what I was going through. So, yeah, Bryan was incredibly resourceful and very, very helpful to me in my recovery process."

On the February 22 "AEW Dynamite," Cole made the official announcement that he had finally been medically cleared to return to in-ring action. In late March, he emerged victorious in his first match in nine months. Cole's journey back to the ring was later broadcast on AEW's new reality television show "AEW: All Access." Since making his comeback, Cole recently stated he wanted to make this next run the best one of his career. As of this writing, Cole has yet to wrestle any further matches following his return bout against Daniel Garcia.