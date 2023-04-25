Brock Lesnar Announced For Raw Days Before WWE Backlash

For weeks, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has called out his WWE Backlash opponent Brock Lesnar with little success. On the April 17 episode of "Raw," a collection of security guards more or less prevented the two men from physically confronting one another. Then on tonight's "Raw," Lesnar wasn't even in town. Yet tensions may be at an all-time high next week because on Monday, May 1, just days before Backlash, "The Beast Incarnate" will be present when "Raw" travels to Forth Worth, Texas.

This all began when after Rhodes failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes thought he had found a slight reprieve when Lesnar agreed to team with him the following night on "Raw" to take on Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Only it was not to be, as "The Conqueror" turned on Rhodes before the match even began, planting him with a series of suplexes and F5s along the way. With Backlash right around the corner on Saturday, May 6, it's likely the two come face-to-face before their official bout. And, there are now a couple of added wrinkles that may make their matchup all the more interesting.

First off, the WWE Draft begins this Friday on "SmackDown," with nearly every star eligible to be moved. In addition to that, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed a revived World Heavyweight Championship Monday night on "Raw," announcing that a new champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27. Rhodes was unable to finish his story at WrestleMania, and it remains to be seen whether or not he'll get another crack at Reigns anytime soon. As for Lesnar, he's disqualified from ever challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Reigns holds it. While Night of Champions is still a month out, you have to imagine that whoever emerges victorious from the match between Rhodes and Lesnar will have a strong case for the World Heavyweight Championship.