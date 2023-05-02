EC3 Says He Emailed Tony Khan After CM Punk/Elite AEW All Out Brawl, Never Heard Back

If there's one thing everyone knows about EC3, it's that he's a guy who enjoys controlling his narrative, and appearing for OVW or the NWA in the year 2023. Alas, one of the things he can't control is who emails him back, such as AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan.

In an interview with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris for Sportskeeda, EC3 revealed he had reached out to Khan last year during a particularly difficult time in AEW history. However, the reason for an email wasn't because EC3 was looking to become All Elite.

"I emailed Tony," EC3 said. "Not at all with the intent to get a job, that's how I led off the email. It was when all the initial Punk and Young Bucks and all that thing went off. Just cause I thought he might be a guy who lacked anybody that would just...he doesn't have a close relationship with to tell him something.

"It was just an inspirational, leadership message, because in theory, I do believe we need as much competition as possible for the sanctity of the industry. So I sent a hopefully inspirational message on leadership and what it takes. I've never heard anything back."

