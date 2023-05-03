The Dyad Get Tag Title Shot Next Week On WWE NXT

Following Joe Gacy's victory over Joe Coffey on last night's "WWE NXT," the conflict between Gallus and The Schism is set to continue next week. Gallus is scheduled to defend the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship against The Dyad – Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler — on the next episode of "NXT."

The Dyad previously had a chance to capture the tag title together on the April 18 episode of "NXT," where they competed in a Triple Threat against Gallus and The Creed Brothers. Despite the help of Ava Raine, The Dyad came up short and Gallus retained.

Early last month, Reid and Fowler (known previously as the Grizzled Young Veterans) asked for their WWE release. While early reports stated that the team had been given their release, the duo later revealed that their request was not granted, and they'd be with WWE until their contracts expire in October. The team first began working with WWE in 2018, where they competed on the "NXT UK" roster. They eventually made the move over to the main "NXT" brand, and underwent name changes last year when they were revealed as members of The Dyad.

Prior to joining WWE, the Grizzled Young Veterans were a prominent tag team for PROGRESS in the United Kingdom. In addition to holding the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship, the duo are three-time PROGRESS Tag Team Champions. As of now, it's unclear what is next for the two men when their contracts expire, but they've made it clear that they don't intend to re-sign with WWE.