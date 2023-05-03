CM Punk Saw Nick Aldis During Impact Visit, Joked That Their Wives Are More Popular

Just days after CM Punk made an impromptu visit backstage at "WWE Raw," the AEW star made another unexpected appearance — this time, Punk hung out backstage this past Saturday at the Impact Wrestling taping in Chicago, Illinois. Though she wasn't present at the taping, "Busted Open Radio" co-host Mickie James shared a humorous story about Punk's interaction with her husband, Nick Aldis.

"I heard Punk was there too, and he asked Nick, 'Where's the missus?'" James said. "And then [Nick] was like, 'Oh, she's at home.' And [Punk] goes, 'Yeah, you and me — the only people that people get more excited about seeing our wives more than us.'"

Punk's wife, AJ Mendez, is a former wrestler and currently works as a mental health advocate, actor, author, and commentator for "WOW: Women of Wrestling." During her days with WWE, she performed under the name AJ Lee, becoming a three-time WWE Divas Champion and helping to usher in the "Women's Revolution" in the company.

James, on the other hand, is a five-time WWE Women's Champion, a five-time Impact Knockouts Champion, and almost certainly a future WWE Hall of Famer. Her husband, Aldis, recently returned to Impact, while James had to relinquish the Knockouts Championship last month due to injury.

As for Punk himself, the former world champion is reportedly heading back to AEW soon, despite his recent visits to other promotions. As of now, Punk is expected to anchor the company's next show, rumored to be called "AEW Collision" and to air live on Saturday nights starting next month.