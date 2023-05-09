Trinity Fatu Shares Her Upcoming Impact Appearance Schedule

It's only been a few weeks since Trinity Fatu first showed up at Impact Wrestling, but the former WWE star is here to stay, already staking her claim for the Impact Knockout's Championship and issuing an open contract for a match at Under Siege at the end of the month. And Under Siege appears to be only the tip of the iceberg.

Taking to Twitter earlier Tuesday afternoon, Trinity posted her full schedule for Impact Wrestling over the next two months. And Impact fans can look forward to seeing their newest star every week, as Trinity is booked for every Impact taping through Slammiversary on July 15, including the Slammiversary Fallout event on July 16.